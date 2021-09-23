(Bloomberg) -- New York and the U.S. Northeast are facing another flood threat just three weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the region, but the heavy rain expected through Friday won’t match that storm’s deadly deluge.

As much as 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain could fall in New York and its surrounding suburbs starting Thursday afternoon, likely causing some floods, the National Weather Service said. Flood warnings are already in place in Washington, D.C., although showers there are tapering off and moving to the east. “It looks like heavy rains will be getting up to New York City around 8 p.m., extending to midnight,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. The weather system “is slow moving and there will definitely be heavy rain with it, but it definitely won’t be as intense as Ida.”

The remnants of Hurricane Ida killed more than 40 people in the Northeast, sent torrents of water through New York’s subways and inundated many homes and businesses throughout the region. Ida’s blow to the region came after the storm tore a path of destruction across Louisiana and the U.S. South. More than 7 inches of rain fell in Manhattan as Ida moved through, with more than 3 inches falling in a single hour. Flood warnings and watches stretch from Virginia to Connecticut as a powerful cold front sweeps the area, bringing the threat of severe thunderstorms that can unleash hail and damaging winds, the weather service said. After the front passes, the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will be in for some drier, cooler weather, Oravec said.

