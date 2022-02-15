(Bloomberg) -- Manufacturing activity in New York state barely improved in February from a month earlier, falling short of expectations for a more robust rebound, while a measure of selling prices surged to a record high.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general business conditions index increased to 3.1 from minus 0.7 a month earlier, a report showed Tuesday. Figures below zero indicate contraction, and the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a rebound to 12. Responses were collected between Feb. 2 and Feb. 9.

The report showed sizable inflationary pressures remained. A gauge of prices received jumped 17 points to 54.1, the highest reading in data back to 2001. Meantime, an index of prices paid remained elevated and is still close to a record high.

The overall gauge of business conditions reflected a split in opinions among respondents in the state at a time when Covid-19 infections were settling back from a surge in the month prior. Some 34% of respondents reported conditions had improved over the month, while about 30% said they had worsened.

Measures of new orders and shipments barely grew in February, while a measure of factory employment improved to a three-month high.

