(Bloomberg) -- New York state factory activity deteriorated sharply at the start of 2024 on declining orders and shipments, consistent with persistent struggles for manufacturers across the US.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general business conditions index decreased 29.2 points in January to minus 43.7. A reading below zero indicates contraction, and the figure was well below the lowest forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

New orders slumped more than 38 points to minus 49.4, the weakest since April 2020, while shipments dropped by the most since August. The index of current employment showed a slower rate of contraction.

At the same time, the six-month outlook for overall activity improved to a three-month high, suggesting manufacturing will stabilize at a weak level. The measure of the outlook for capital expenditures increased to the highest since April 2023, suggesting a pickup in investment.

An index of prices paid for materials increased to a three-month high, while a gauge of prices received by state manufacturers showed slightly slower growth.

The index has been subject to wide swings on a monthly basis for more than two years, and fluctuated between expansion and contraction since July. A broader gauge of manufacturing across the US has been in contraction territory for 14 straight months, according to the latest figures from the Institute for Supply Management.

The New York Fed surveys about 200 manufacturing executives in the state, typically the president or chief executive officer, at the start of every month. Most responses are received by the 10th, but responses are accepted until the 15th, according to the regional Fed bank.

