(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York will extend its operations for overnight repurchase agreements and also announced a series of new term offerings.

The central bank will continue offering overnight cash injections of at least $75 billion through Nov. 4, according to its website. It had previously only scheduled operations through to Oct. 10. The New York Fed also announced it will add eight new term operations.

The central bank has been injecting liquidity into the funding markets since Sept. 17, when the rate on overnight general collateral repo jumped to 10%, about four times greater than usual levels, as cash reserves were out of alignment with the volume of securities on dealer balance sheets.

