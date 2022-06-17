(Bloomberg) -- An economic model maintained by Federal Reserve Bank of New York economists suggests the chance of achieving a “soft landing” for the US economy is just 10%.

“According to the model, the probability of a soft landing -- defined as four-quarter GDP growth staying positive over the next ten quarters -- is only about 10%,” the economists wrote in a blog post published Friday on the bank’s website. “Conversely, the chances of a hard landing -- defined to include at least one quarter in the next ten in which four-quarter GDP growth dips below -1%, as occurred during the 1990 recession -- are about 80%.”

Recession fears have sent stocks tumbling as the Fed has pivoted toward a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy in response to high inflation. The S&P 500 sank 5.8% this week as the central bank announced a stepped-up pace of interest-rate increases, marking the worst weekly decline for the index since March 2020.

In the blog post, the New York Fed economists noted that the “model forecast is not an official New York Fed forecast, but only an input to the Research staff’s overall forecasting process.”

