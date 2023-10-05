(Bloomberg) -- The snow drought could be over for New York and the northeastern US this coming winter, according to AccuWeather Inc.

New York could get as much as 18 to 26 inches of snow, which is less than the long-term average of 29.8, according to the commercial-forecaster, although this is significantly more than the 2.3 inches that fell in the city during the 2022-23 season.

Boston, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will all likely get more snow than last year, but less than average.

While more snow is in the forecast for the Northeast, the Midwest won’t share in the bounty. Less than half of what fell last year is expected for the region in 2023-2024. In addition, winter should have a mild start across the Midwest and Great Lakes, although it could have a blustery finish in February. It is likely there will be a blast of frigid arctic air later in the season from a weakening of the polar vortex.

The reason for the switch is El Niño in the Pacific will push the storm track across North America further to the south. This will mean the southern US is cooler and wetter, possibly even snowier, and those storms will then ride up the East Coast.

“El Niño tends to favor severe weather in Florida and the Gulf Coast states,” Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather's lead long-range meteorologist, said in a statement.

In other weather news:

Atlantic: Tropical Storm Philippe is moving north through the Atlantic where it will likely graze Bermuda on Friday before making landfall this weekend somewhere between Maine and Nova Scotia, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Pacific: In the western Pacific, Typhoon Koinu is now heading toward Hong Kong but could veer away as it nears the coast. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lidia in the eastern Pacific is harmlessly moving away from land.

India: A flash flood caused by a cloudburst swept away 23 soldiers and disrupted electricity supply from the 510 megawatt Teesta-V hydro power station in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim, the Ministry of Power said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.