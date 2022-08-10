(Bloomberg) -- Gasoline supplies in New York Harbor are at the lowest in a decade, making the region more prone to shortages.

A slowdown in imports offset a rise in production last week, sending gasoline stockpiles in the central East Coast region to the lowest level since November 2012, according to US Energy Information Administration data. Seasonally, regional supply is the second lowest ever in records going back to 1993. New York gasoline futures jumped more than 3% following the government report, which also showed an increase in weekly demand.

Supply vulnerability in this part of the world can have an outsized global impact because New York Harbor is home to physical deliveries of futures contracts that underpin trade flows around the world. A fuel tanker moving from India to Brazil, for example, is likely priced against the New York futures benchmark. So shortages in this key region that cause prices to spike would also impact prices elsewhere.

Supply has tightened amid a rebound in demand, a drop in European gasoline imports and continued cargo diversions away from the region. This offset production efforts from East Coast refiners -- all of them in the Central Atlantic region -- who operated at 100.4% of nameplate capacity last week, the highest on record.

Gas station fuel sales have been rising over the past few weeks, according to data from price reporting agency Opis and retail tracker Gasbuddy. The implied demand figure from the EIA has been more volatile than usual in recent weeks, according to analysis from BloombergNEF, but the latest weekly jump should help further bolster retail volumes.

Diesel supply remains dire as well, with seasonal distillates stockpiles languishing at the lowest level ever since March in records going back to 1993. The tightness will start to be felt when the weather turns. The US northeast is the only region in the country where the majority of home and commercial heating comes from burning fuel.

