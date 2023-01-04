(Bloomberg) -- A flow of warm, moist air will see New York City flirting with record spring-like temperatures this week in a brief reprieve from winter’s chill.

The high at Manhattan’s Central Park could reach 66F (19C) on Wednesday, tying a record for that date set in 1950, according to National Weather Service data. The warmest January day in New York was Jan. 6, 2007 when readings in the city hit 72 degrees.

“We’re expecting northeast New Jersey to be in the upper 60s and the mid-60s in New York City,” said James Tomasini, a weather service meteorologist in Upton, New York. “Records look to tie or break.”

A large storm moving across the central US that is bringing snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin has drawn the warm air up from the south to New York and the Northeast. Washington could reach 68F while Philadelphia may hit 66 and Newark, 67. The warmth comes days after Central Park registered this season’s low of 7F on Christmas Eve.

The mild temperatures won’t last. Readings will drop back to seasonal levels by the weekend, and there could even be some snow flurries on Sunday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.