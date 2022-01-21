(Bloomberg) -- The New York Giants have a new general manager.

The team hired Joe Schoen, who spent the last five seasons as an assistant general manager with the Buffalo Bills, to lead their football operations. The team had interviewed nine candidates for the job.

“Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team. His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager,” Giants president John Mara said in a statement Friday.

Schoen picks up the front office job after Dave Gettleman announced his retirement as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the team last week following a 4-13 campaign that saw head coach Joe Judge relieved of his duties.

New York’s search for a new head coach is ongoing. The team is expected to request permission to speak with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, adding that the team is likely to speak with Dan Quinn and Brian Daboll, among others.

