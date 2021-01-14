New York Girl Scouts Look to Exit Lease at Trump’s 40 Wall St.

(Bloomberg) -- The Girl Scouts’ New York City chapter is the latest organization seeking to cut ties with President Donald Trump.

Girl Scouts of Greater New York is reviewing options to exit a long-term lease at 40 Wall St., also known as the Trump Building in Manhattan’s Financial District, according to Chief Executive Officer Meridith Maskara. The chapter’s 15-year agreement began in 2014.

“As a matter of very high priority, our organization has been exploring options for getting out of the lease and the building,” Maskara said in a statement, adding the chapter is looking for new office space.

The plans were reported earlier by Business Insider.

The scouts join a wave of companies and organizations that are publicly distancing themselves from Trump after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

New York City said Wednesday that it’s canceling more than $17 million in contracts with the Trump Organization. Real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield Plc also said it would no longer work with the president’s business.

Representatives for the Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

