(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul has raised $21.6 million dollars since August, new filings from the state’s campaign finance board are expected to show, a record sum to fend off challengers in the 2022 governor’s race.

The fundraising haul represents the largest contribution total for any single filing period in New York, surpassing the $12.8 million raised in 2002 by Governor George Pataki, and will leave Hochul with $21.3 million in cash on hand, according to Hochul’s campaign.

Hochul will go up against Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in a June primary. New York Attorney General Letitia James dropped out of the race in October and former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he wouldn’t run for governor.

If Hochul wins the primary contest, she will seek election to her first full term as governor in November. Hochul, who served as Lieutenant Governor for nearly seven years under former Governor Andrew Cuomo, took over when Cuomo resigned in August 2021 amid allegations he had sexually harassed multiple women, including some state employees. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and is not legally barred from running for governor again.

In November, Hochul’s campaign reported the governor had already raised $10 million in donations, a record sum, in her few months in office, leaving her with $11.1 million in cash on hand. At the time she took office in August, her campaign had roughly $1.75 million in cash on hand.

Hochul has a commanding lead in the race so far, according to a Siena College poll released Tuesday. Among registered voters, 46% said they would elect Hochul over her likely opponents in the Democratic primary if the contest were held tomorrow.

Just 6% said they would select Suozzi and 11% said they favored Williams. The poll sampled 806 registered voters in New York state between Jan. 9-13 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

