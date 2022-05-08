1h ago
New York Governor Hochul Tested Positive for Covid -19
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced in a tweet Sunday afternoon that she had tested positive for Covid-19.
Governor Hochul says she is vaccinated and boosted against the virus, and is feeling asymptomatic. Due to the positive test result, she will isolate and work remotely this week.
