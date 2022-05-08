(Bloomberg) --

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced in a tweet Sunday afternoon that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Governor Hochul says she is vaccinated and boosted against the virus, and is feeling asymptomatic. Due to the positive test result, she will isolate and work remotely this week.

NOTE: NYC Mayor Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cancels Public Events (1)

