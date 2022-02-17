(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul accepted the state Democratic Party’s nomination as their candidate in the 2022 governor’s race on Thursday. The decision marked a rapid rise for the Buffalo native, who was a relative unknown when she took office in August following former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual-harassment allegations.

Hochul, 63, became the state’s first female governor when she took office last summer, and she’s now trying to become the first woman to be elected governor in New York. The nomination at Thursday’s quadrennial conclave inside the Sheraton hotel in Midtown Manhattan makes her the front-runner in the governor’s race this year.

Former New York U.S. Senator and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton introduced Hochul’s nomination, saying, “Isn’t it about time that the state that gave birth to the women’s suffrage movement... elect a woman as our governor?”

In an acceptance speech that lasted just over 20 minutes, Hochul said she was optimistic about the Democratic party’s future and urged Democrats to look past the ideological divisions inside the party. Republicans’ “biggest nightmare” in the November elections is a “united Democratic party.”

