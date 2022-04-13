(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that she’s supporting doormen, superintendents and other residential building workers if they go on strike.

“I’m not going to stop talking until labor wins their fights,” Hochul said during a worker rally on Wednesday. “32BJ, I have your back.”

The 32BJ SEIU, the union representing the New York workers, is negotiating with a group representing building owners and managers over a contract for the next four years. The current agreement ends on April 20.

Workers are due to vote on Wednesday about whether to give their bargaining committee the power to call a strike. If no contract is agreed to by next Wednesday, 30,000 people could walk off the job, which at many luxury buildings would force residents to take out their own trash and retrieve packages themselves.

Property owners and managers, represented by the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations, are looking to cut back employees’ vacation days and sick leave, while forcing staff to cover more of their healthcare costs, an expense now fully borne by the management firms. Any contract would apply to buildings owned by companies including Vornado Realty Trust and Related Cos.

“The RAB has proposed fair and reasonable wage increases,” in addition to workers bearing more of their health insurance costs, said Howard Rothschild, president of the group, in a statement. “Our relationship with the union has resulted in more than 30 years of uninterrupted labor peace and we continue to work towards that same goal this year.”

Doormen, superintendents and other building workers played a key role in keeping apartment buildings functioning as much of the world shut down in during the pandemic, often endangering their own health in the process. They are seeking better compensation at a time when the U.S. is going through a period of labor unrest not seen since the early 1980s.

“I feel betrayed, we were in the front lines and while everybody else was at home, we were the ones out here sacrificing,” said Jose Luna, 40, at the rally. Luna works at an apartment building on East 23rd Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan, and has been in the union 12 years.

In New York, building managers are telling apartment owners and tenants to make plans for any possible strike, asking residents to plan to help with trash collection, security, and other services.

Orsid Realty, a property manager, asked residents of at least one of its buildings to volunteer to assist with screening people seeking to enter, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg. The firm is looking for volunteers to serve two-hour shifts between 8 a.m. and 12 a.m. in the event of a strike.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.