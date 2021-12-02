(Bloomberg) -- New York State has identified five cases of the omicron variant, Governor Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Thursday.

Two cases were identified from people based in Queens, one was in Brooklyn, and another was in Suffolk County. The last case is suspected as a traveler who is in New York City.

The Suffolk County resident is a 67-year-old female who traveled from South Africa. She tested negative upon returning on Nov. 25 and then tested positive on Nov. 30. She had mild symptoms of a headache and cough, and she has has some vaccination history. The vaccination statuses of the others are unknown.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the briefing that he’s assuming that there is community spread of the variant in the city.

