(Bloomberg) -- New York prosecutors are investigating financial dealings around some of Donald Trump’s Manhattan properties, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar.

  • All of the loans in question were made by subsidiaries of Ladder Capital Corp., a real-estate investment trust based in New York
  • According to property records, Ladder Capital has lent Donald Trump more than $280 million for four Manhattan buildings since 2012
  • The prosecutors are said to be looking at loans that were taken out for the Fifth Avenue Trump Tower, 40 Wall St., Trump International Hotel and Tower, and Trump Plaza
  • Lawyers for the Trump Organization and the Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment to DJ

