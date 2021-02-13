New York Investigating Loans Made to Trump Properties: DJ

(Bloomberg) -- New York prosecutors are investigating financial dealings around some of Donald Trump’s Manhattan properties, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar.

All of the loans in question were made by subsidiaries of Ladder Capital Corp., a real-estate investment trust based in New York

According to property records, Ladder Capital has lent Donald Trump more than $280 million for four Manhattan buildings since 2012

The prosecutors are said to be looking at loans that were taken out for the Fifth Avenue Trump Tower, 40 Wall St., Trump International Hotel and Tower, and Trump Plaza

Lawyers for the Trump Organization and the Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment to DJ

To view the source of this information click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.