(Bloomberg) -- New York lawmakers reached an agreement on the state’s budget for the next fiscal year, keeping spending growth at 2 percent for the ninth consecutive year, according to an email from the governor’s press office.

The budget makes permanent the 2 percent property tax cap policy, which has been in effect for six years and is up for renewal, to ease the burden on middle-class New Yorkers, according to the statement. The policy has saved New Yorkers $25 billion since it was first implemented in 2012, it said.

Lawmakers also agreed on reforms to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to include central business district tolling fees through electronic devices; an increase of more than $1 billion in state education aid, taking funding to record $27.9 billion; and reforms to the criminal justice system, including easing bail conditions to ensure people aren’t held in jail before trial because they can’t afford to pay.

“From the beginning, I said we will not do a budget that fails to address three major issues that have evaded this state for decades -- the permanent property tax cap, criminal justice reform and an MTA overhaul including Central Business District Tolling,” Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said. “I also said this budget must be done right -- meaning it must be fiscally responsible and protect New York from the federal government’s ongoing economic assault on our state. I am proud to announce that together, we got it done.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephen Tan in Hong Kong at ztan39@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fion Li at fli59@bloomberg.net, Stanley James, Ville Heiskanen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.