(Bloomberg) -- New York State Senate and Assembly leaders announced they have reached an agreement on a package of bills that would be the biggest rewrite of rent regulations in decades, four days before the current laws expire.

“The Senate and Assembly have conferenced a rent protections package and we have reached an agreement,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement. “We are finalizing this legislation and we will be issuing a joint statement with additional details when it is complete.”

The lower house proposed nine bills that would favor renters by eliminating most of the tools landlords of rent-regulated units can use to raise their rents. Though both houses and the governorship are controlled by Democrats, those bills probably wouldn’t have passed in the Senate as proposed, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

Tenant advocates say the changes are needed to protect the shrinking supply of affordable housing, while building owners warn lawmakers may make the problem worse by discouraging investment in regulated units. More than half of rental apartments in New York City are covered by some kind of rent regulation.

“The best bill they can pass, I will sign,” Cuomo said at a news conference earlier on Tuesday. “If they don’t introduce the bill tomorrow, then the law will expire on Saturday. And if you want to hear an explosion in this state, you let the rent control laws expire. So literally, they have until tomorrow.”

Once the legislation is introduced, a vote can be held after three days.

