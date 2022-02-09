(Bloomberg) -- New York is dropping the state’s mask mandate for most businesses Thursday, a sign a post-omicron revival is on the horizon.

Hong Kong urged residents who suspect they might be infected with coronavirus to avoid emergency rooms after cases topped four figures for the first time, with the outbreak crippling health-care resources.

The U.K. is planning to remove its last Covid restrictions, including the need to self-isolate after a positive test, as the country pivots to a new strategy of living with the virus.

Illinois Lifts Indoor Mask Requirement (1:05 p.m. NY)

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced that he intends to lift the state’s mask mandate for indoor public places that went into effect about five months ago. The mandate, which will be lifted Feb. 28, will still apply to public schools.

San Francisco Bay Area Drops Mask Mandate (1 p.m. NY)

Ten counties in the San Francisco Bay Area -- including San Francisco, Napa and San Mateo in Silicon Valley -- will drop most indoor mask requirements as of Feb. 16. Unvaccinated people will continue to need facial coverings.

The move follows California’s decision to let its statewide mandate expire. Counties were able to set their own rules, and the Bay Area has often imposed stricter requirements.

CDC Working on Mask Guidance for States (12:09 p.m. NY)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on guidance for governors on how to relax mask-wearing measures, Director Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing. But hospitalizations and deaths remain high, she said.

“So as we work toward that and as we are encouraged by the current trends, we are not there yet,” Walensky said.

New York state lifted its indoor mask mandate for businesses on Thursday, following similar moves by other states.

N.Y. to Drop Indoor Mask Mandate Thursday (11:40 a.m. NY)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is lifting a mask mandate for businesses that don’t check Covid-19 vaccination status, citing high inoculation rates and low transmissions across the state.

The rule, which Hochul implemented amid the omicron-induced surge in infections, was set to expire on Feb. 10. It is now being done away with altogether, effective on Thursday.

Hochul is leaving mask mandates in schools in place, while neighboring states have begun to ease such rules as Covid infections and hospitalizations fall.

Czech Republic Expects to Lift Measures (9:06 a.m. NY)

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said he expects “very few” pandemic measures to be in place after March 1 if the spread of the virus in the country slows, as experts predict. Face masks in shops or public transport will remain in place.

CVS Sees Lower Demand for Tests, Shots (8:46 a.m. NY)

CVS Health Corp. said demand for Covid tests and vaccines is expected to fade this year, as the virus appears to recede after the omicron variant infected millions of people in recent months.

The drugstore giant expects to administer about half as many virus tests and up to 80% fewer shots this year compared with 2021, it said in a news release Wednesday.

U.K. to Pivot to Living With Virus (7:27 a.m. NY)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he plans to end the legal requirement for people in England to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid-19 this month.

The move will be part of the government’s strategy for “Living with Covid” to be announced Feb. 21, Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday, as long as “the current encouraging trends in the data continue.”

Regulations forcing people to self-isolate at home for five days are due to expire on March 24, but Johnson said he expected to be able to lift these “a full month early.”

Slovenian Prime Minister Tests Positive (7:01 a.m. NY)

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said he has Covid-19, posting a photo of a positive test on Twitter. New infections have peaked in the fifth wave of the epidemic, according to expert estimates, although the number of deaths is rising. More than 100 people died in the past seven days, bringing the total death toll to 6,028.

Poland Sees Beginning of the End (6:51 a.m. NY)

Poland is seeing “the beginning of the end” of the pandemic, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said at a press conference in Warsaw, where he announced the easing of some restrictions.

As of Feb. 15, isolation for people with Covid will be shortened to seven from 10 days. Children will return to schools as of Feb. 22, a week earlier than planned, Education Minister Przemyslaw Czarnek said at the same briefing.

Indonesia’s Cases at Seven-Month High (6:21 a.m. NY)

The government reported 46,843 new cases, the highest since July 28, as hospitalizations steadily increase. The bed-occupancy rate for coronavirus patients has exceeded 40% in Jakarta and Bali, with the national figure at 24%. That compares with rates as low as 2% at the end of last year.

Indonesia is starting to tighten restrictions in the capital and surrounding areas, imposing capacity limits at shops and restaurants while halting in-person school attendance. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has warned that daily cases could peak at as high as 285,000 this month as the more transmissible omicron variant spreads through the country.

Hong Kong Cases at Record High (5:24 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong urged residents who suspect they might be infected with coronavirus to avoid emergency rooms after cases topped four figures for the first time. The city announced a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday, up from 625 a day earlier, along with about 800 preliminary infections.

Officials overturned advice given less than a week ago and are now asking residents to seek a private doctor to get an official diagnosis, rather than via accident and emergency units, reflecting the rapid deterioration of the city’s virus-fighting capability.

“The number of confirmed patients has been growing rapidly and by multiples over the past two days,” said Larry Lee, chief manager of integrated clinical services at the Hospital Authority. “The emergency wards at different public hospitals have been severely overloaded.”

Italy to Expand Sports Events Capacity (3:22 p.m. HK)

Italy is planning to increase the capacity in Italian football stadiums and other open-air sports events to 75% from 50% as of March 1, according to the country’s Health and Sport ministries. The goal is to gradually re-introduce full capacity, should the decrease in virus cases continue. In the week ending on Feb. 6, Italy reported 282,050 fewer new cases than the week before.

WHO’s $16 Billion Aid Program (2:54 p.m. HK)

The World Health Organization is calling on wealthier nations to donate $16 billion to a program aimed at providing access to Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and tests in low- and middle-income countries.

Under the WHO proposal, higher-income nations would donate in proportion to their contribution to world trade, while middle-income countries would need to self-finance $6.5 billion additional costs, the United Nations agency said Wednesday.

