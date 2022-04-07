(Bloomberg) -- To-go drinks, a pandemic-era lifeline for many New York City restaurants, will soon be part of the state’s new normal. But the terms outlined in a budget bill Thursday comes with a catch: Customers have to buy some food to go along with it.

The terms are part of legislation unveiled Thursday as New York Governor Kathy Hochul tries to ink a budget deal with legislative leaders well past the spending plan’s initial April 1 deadline.The new law would allow businesses already licensed to sell liquor to sell booze for take-out and delivery, but that any purchase must be “accompanied by a substantial food item,” according to the proposed language. There’s no clear definition of whether a substantial food item means a bag of chips — what became known as “Cuomo Chips” during the pandemic — or a full-out meal like eggplant parmesan or chicken curry.

State budget bills are typically printed after the governor and Legislative leaders have reached an agreement, but a full budget deal hasn’t yet been announced.

The change follows cities like New Orleans, where the to-go cup is a cultural touchstone. In New York, former Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated in March 2020 that establishments serve food with their to-go beverages, giving rise to bags of chips priced at $1 and peanut-butter sandwiches that only technically, and often humorously, followed the rule. That mandate was struck down last April and the Cuomo administration ended the program in June 2021.

In January, Hochul called to-go drinks “a critical revenue stream for New York’s bars and restaurants during the pandemic, helping many small businesses across the state pay their rents or mortgages.” The number of restaurant jobs in New York City has yet to fully recover from the 70% drop it suffered at the onset of the pandemic, data from the state comptroller show, and there are still fewer people choosing to eat at restaurants than there were at comparable times in 2019.

Andrew Rigie, the New York City Hospitality Alliance executive director, said it was “urgent” that lawmakers make to-go drinks permanent, calling the policy a “common-sense” win.

“Struggling restaurants that were helped to survive by drinks to go are now dependent on New York reinstating this critical revenue stream, especially since delivery and takeout will continue to be an integral part of the restaurant business,” he said.

Outdoor dining in the city may also soon look very different to account for resident complaints, trash and diminished parking spaces. As the future of those temporary structures shifts toward something more permanent, patrons will be able to stop by their local watering hole and grab a drink to go — just in time for the hotter summer months.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.