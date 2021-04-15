New York Manufacturing Expands at Fastest Pace Since 2017

(Bloomberg) -- Growth at New York state manufacturers expanded in April at the fastest pace since 2017, reflecting stronger orders and increased shipments, while a growing number of factories reported paying more for materials and charging higher prices.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general business conditions index advanced to 26.3 from 17.4 a month earlier, a report showed Thursday. Figures above zero indicate expansion, and the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 20.

Prices paid for materials increased 10.3 points to 74.7, the highest since July 2008. Meantime, a gauge of prices received climbed to 34.9, the strongest reading in data back to 2001.

Delivery times also lengthened, with the gauge rising to a record, and unfilled orders increased to the highest since 2001 as supply chains.

As a result, factory hiring and average workweek are picking up.

The Fed bank’s report also showed the state’s manufacturers were upbeat about prospects for business activity and orders.

