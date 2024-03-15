(Bloomberg) -- New York state factory activity contracted in March by more than forecast as gauges of orders, shipments and employment all decreased, while manufacturers stayed confident in their ability to pass on costs.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general business conditions index decreased 18.5 points in March to minus 20.9. A reading below zero indicates contraction, and the measure was weaker than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The data have been subject to wide swings on a monthly basis for more than two years, and has been in contraction territory for four straight months. The gauge had surged in February by the most since 2020 as measures of orders, shipments and employment all rebounded from a sharp deterioration a month earlier.

While New York state manufacturers don’t see a faster pace of input-cost inflation, they’re still fairly confident in their ability to pass high prices through to customers.

An index of current prices paid for materials eased slightly, though a gauge of prices received by manufacturers in the state ticked up. A measure of the outlook for prices charged climbed to a one-year high.

The index of new orders slid to minus 17.2, while the measure of shipments dropped to minus 6.9. The index of current employment retreated to minus 7.1.

Meanwhile, the six-month outlook for overall activity was little changed at 21.6, still the highest since October. The measure of the outlook for capital expenditures was also little changed.

The Institute for Supply Management’s broader measure of manufacturing across the US fell in February, even as purchasing and supply management executives expressed confidence the industry is heading in the right direction.

