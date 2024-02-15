(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of New York state factory activity surged in February by the most since 2020 as measures of orders, shipments and employment rebounded sharply from a month earlier.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general business conditions index jumped 41.3 points to minus 2.4 after consecutive monthly decreases. A reading below zero indicates contraction, and the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of minus 12.5.

The reading on general business conditions is in line with other manufacturing data suggesting the sector is stabilizing at a weak level. However, the index has been subject to large month-to-month swings since the end of 2021.

The new orders index climbed more than 43 points, the most since April, while shipments showed the biggest monthly increase since June. The index of current employment increased by the most in seven months. Still, the gauges all continue to show modest contractions.

At the same time, the six-month outlook for overall activity improved to the highest since October.

An index of current prices paid for materials increased to the highest level since May, while a gauge of prices received by state manufacturers also advanced.

The Institute for Supply Management’s broader measure of manufacturing across the US climbed to a 15-month high in January, fueled by the strongest orders growth since May 2022.

