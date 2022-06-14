(Bloomberg) -- Pump prices in the New York metro area hit a fresh record as the driving season ramps up amid the lowest gasoline stockpiles the region has ever seen for this time of year.

Prices rose to a record $5.21 a gallon overnight for the area and $5.50 for Manhattan, according to auto club AAA. For the metro area, that’s $2 more than a year ago. Seasonal demand and unseasonably low supply meant the state tax break that went into effect at the beginning of the month hasn’t been enough to hold back the surge in prices.

The tax relief did help stall the rise, and even caused the state average to fall briefly in early June. But that average is now $5.041 a gallon, slightly above the US national average of $5.016 a gallon, which is another fresh record.

New York state, historically the second most expensive state to fill up a tank after California, now ranks number 19, the latest data from AAA show. The tax break -- which lifts the 16 cents-a-gallon fuel levy -- will last through December.

Gasoline stockpiles in the Central Atlantic region, which includes New York, have drained to 24.5 million barrels, their lowest level for this time of year in records going back to 1993, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Fuelmakers are running all out to meet demand, with refiners on the East Coast operating at 99.2% of capacity in early June, the highest ever for this time of year, government data show.

