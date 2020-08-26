(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority may cut subway and bus service by as much as 40% and boost fares by 5% in 2021 if the federal government fails to extend $12 billion of aid to make up for the revenue lost since the pandemic struck.

The possible service reductions and fare and toll increases by the nation’s largest mass-transit system would help the MTA balance its operating budget. Its revenue collections are down 40% as people avoid taking subways, buses and commuter rail lines or work from home.

MTA officials detailed the potential changes during a special board meeting Wednesday, although the panel isn’t expected to vote on any moves yet. It follows MTA Chief Executive Officer Pat Foye’s warning Tuesday to state lawmakers that the agency is losing $200 million a week and its sole focus is now on survival. The MTA is facing an estimated $16 billion deficit through 2024.

The scale of the shortfalls have left it pleading for more federal aid. Without it, the MTA may cut subway and bus service by as much as 40%. That would generate about $880 million of savings annually but increase the additional time between subway trains by as much as 8 minutes.

Commuter rail lines would also be affected. The agency may slash Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Railroad service by as much as 50%, including eliminating one or more Long Island Railroad branches, according to the presentation. The MTA may delay the start of its East Side Access program, which would bring Long Island Railroad service to Grand Central Station.

The MTA was set to increase fares by 4% in 2021 and 2023 but may boost that to a 5% hike. Tolls may increase by an additional $1 in those years.

Officials have said large capital projects are also at risk of being delayed. That includes the long-awaited expansion of the Second Avenue subway, updating train signals and creating direct access to Penn Station from Connecticut and New York City suburbs.

