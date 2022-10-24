(Bloomberg) -- Overtime costs on New York City’s subway system are soaring thanks to staffing shortages after the biggest transit provider in the US froze hiring during the pandemic.

Across the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s network of subways, buses and commuter rail lines, overtime expenses totaled $842.5 million this year through September, $176 million more than forecast, according to MTA data.

While the MTA is looking to reduce its expenses, the overtime boost is a small part of the agency’s $18.5 billion operating budget for 2022.

“Basically overtime is covering unfilled positions and it’s keeping payroll close to budget,” Kevin Willens, MTA’s chief financial officer, said Monday during a finance committee meeting.

The MTA faces a potential $2.6 billion budget deficit in 2025 as remote work and concerns about subway safety keep riders off the system. Weekday subway ridership is about 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

The rising costs are a reversal from last year, when overtime expenses were nearly $20 million below estimates during the same period, according to MTA data.

The transit provider was short 335 subway service delivery positions as of September, according to MTA data. While being understaffed led to higher overtime costs, it also resulted in lower expenses on salaries and other areas, generating $77 million of savings that helped offset some of the overtime.

