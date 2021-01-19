(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority will delay planned fare increases for several months as the subway and bus operator anticipates that President-elect Joe Biden and a Democratic-led Congress will deliver additional federal aid.

The MTA, the largest mass-transit provider in the nation, was set to discuss and possibly vote on a potential 4% fare boost Thursday during its monthly board meeting. The agency implements such fee hikes every two years.

With residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, the MTA will postpone such a step ‘for several months’, Patrick Foye, the agency’s chief executive officer, said in a statement late Monday.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked economic havoc -- devastating the MTA’s ridership and revenues and bringing them to levels far worse than the Great Depression,” Foye said in the statement. “It has also hit people of color and low income communities hardest, many of whom are the very same essential workers that have been on the frontlines of this crisis and who are also most dependent on mass transit.”

The postponement comes just as Biden, a long-time Amtrak commuter, is set to take office on Wednesday and after he announced last week an economic rescue plan that would give U.S. public transportation systems $20 billion. The MTA avoided drastic service cuts and layoffs when Congress approved in December $4 billion for the agency.

Delaying the fare increases avoids putting an added burden on workers in a city where the unemployment rate in November was 12.1%, more than triple what it was a year earlier, according to New York’s Department of Labor.

Some MTA board members have been pushing back against boosting fares this year. Skipping a 4% fare hike in 2021 means the agency wouldn’t get an estimated $48 million in new revenue. While that’s a small gap in a $17 billion budget, the MTA already must fix an estimated $500 million deficit this year, even after the $4 billion of federal aid.

The MTA also faces an $8 billion deficit from 2022 through 2024, even after factoring in the expected fare and toll increases in 2021 and 2023. Foye and his colleagues will be looking to Washington for more help.

“Buoyed by President-elect Biden, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the MTA also has hope for $8 billion in additional pandemic relief and continued federal investment in mass transit in 2021 and beyond,” Foye said.

