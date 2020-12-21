(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it stands to receive $4 billion of aid from the economic stimulus agreement struck in Congress, allowing the nation’s biggest mass-transit system to avoid deep cutbacks to bus and subway service and the elimination of thousands of jobs.

The latest coronavirus relief package will help balance the MTA’s budget through 2021 by making up for the revenue lost over the course of the pandemic. The MTA last week approved a $17.1 billion budget for 2021 that put off some of the draconian measures under consideration to close its deficit, assuming Congress would allocate more money to the agency.

“We are relieved and thankful to see Congress pass another coronavirus relief bill that includes $4 billion in federal relief for the MTA,” Pat Foye, the agency’s chief executive officer, said in a statement late Sunday after federal lawmakers announced a deal. “This crucial funding will allow us to get through 2021 without devastating service cuts and layoffs of over 9,000 colleagues.”

While the $4 billion of federal funds will help cover the 2021 budget, the MTA projects a $16 billion deficit through 2024, according to budget documents. That gap will drop to $8 billion after the MTA implements anticipated spending cuts and redirects revenue from its capital plan.

