(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority cut the size of its projected budget deficit in 2025 to $500 million, roughly one-third of what it had expected, as the transit agency is poised to receive additional revenue from the state.

The MTA, the largest mass-transit provider in the nation, previously estimated a $1.4 billion shortfall in the operating budget for that year, when the federal coronavirus aid that’s helping balance the budget is set to run out. That smaller gap will reduce the need to borrow funds to cover operating expenses.

“We hope we can continue to have that disappear and make sure any of our borrowing goes toward capital and not toward operating,” Kevin Willens, the MTA’s chief financial officer, said Thursday during the agency’s monthly board meeting.

The federal aid is expected to keep the agency from facing any budget shortfalls through 2024 despite the steep drop in ridership since the pandemic.

But the budget gaps will re-emerge once that lifeline ends, with the MTA facing an estimated $2 billion deficit in 2026. The agency is working to restore ridership to pre-pandemic levels to help improve farebox revenue collections. Weekday subway ridership is about 60% of 2019 levels.

“We’ll be working with our governmental partners and everybody to figure out how to close that going forward,” Willens said about the 2026 budget shortfall.

The MTA is soliciting firms to update its ridership projections over the next few years and will incorporate those results into the current-year budget when the agency revises that spending plan in July, Janno Lieber, the MTA’s chief executive officer, said during the board meeting.

