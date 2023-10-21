(Bloomberg) -- A “significant” mudslide just north of New York City forced the suspension of Amtrak and Metro-North Hudson Line train service on Saturday as rain soaked the region for a second day.

Metro-North trains were suspended in Westchester County between Tarrytown and Croton-Harman, the railroad service said on social media platform X. Service between Grand Central Station in Manhattan and Tarrytown was reduced to once an hour and there’s limited bus service in the meantime, the agency said.

Amtrak train service between Albany and New York City was also temporarily suspended, the railroad company said on its website.

Neither the Metro-North or Amtrak indicated when service would be restored.

The mudslide comes as steady to heavy rain fell in the New York City area for a second day, the seventh wet weekend in a row, according to AccuWeather. Wind speeds are expected to pick up later on Saturday, forecasts show.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.