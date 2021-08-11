New York Needs Strong Leader in Wake of Cuomo Scandal, Pataki Says

(Bloomberg) -- New York needs a leader who can prove that state government is “stable and functional” in the wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, former Governor George Pataki said.

Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, would have been impeached had he not resigned, Pataki said Wednesday on Bloomberg TV’s “Balance of Power with David Westin.” Pataki, the last Republican governor of New York, ousted Cuomo’s father, the late Mario Cuomo, who also served three terms.

Kathy Hochul, the lieutenant governor, will replace Cuomo in two weeks but she will address the public later Wednesday for the first time since the governor’s resignation.

She was a moderate in Congress and needs to avoid partisanship during her remarks, Pataki said.

“I do not think she should give a political talk, it should just be about her views as to the direction of New York state going forward,” Pataki said. “Let me say I hope she succeeds, we are at a critical time in New York.”

Pataki cited crime, homelessness, taxes, migration and vaccinations as issues that need to be addressed by the new governor.

Cuomo, 63, resigned Tuesday after a state Attorney General report documented 11 claims of sexual harassment. State lawmakers are still considering if and how to proceed with a separate investigation into Cuomo.

