New York Needs Wind-Power Lines and NextEra Wants to Build Them

(Bloomberg) -- NextEra Energy Inc. has applied to build transmission lines that would carry electricity from new wind turbines off the coast of New York.

The company, which calls itself the world’s biggest generator of wind and solar power, filed proposals with the regional grid operator, the New York Independent System Operator. NextEra’s plan would support new wind turbines off Long Island, a hot spot for offshore wind. “We submitted a variety of proposals, with most focused onshore,” a NextEra representative said in an email.

NextEra applied earlier this month to build wind-power transmission lines in New Jersey. The company said in its news release Friday that it’s been awarded and is developing more competitive transmission projects in North America than any other company.

Offshore wind is seen as a key energy source in the push to sideline fossil fuels and reduce planet-warming emissions, and the Biden administration has outlined ambitions to dramatically boost offshore wind power in the U.S. by 2030.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.