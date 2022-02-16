(Bloomberg) -- New York, New Jersey and several other U.S. states are delaying repayment of $40 billion in federal pandemic unemployment loans, saddling businesses with higher payroll costs instead.

Ten states that took advances from the federal government when Covid-related job losses soared, including California and Illinois, are now piling up interest of $327.8 million and counting. The delays are burdening businesses and employees with greater unemployment costs that will continue long after the pandemic is over.

It’s not that states like New Jersey don’t have the cash. An influx of stimulus funds and a surge in tax receipts as the economy rebounds are helping pad state budgets. Almost half of all U.S. states have expanded their taxable wage bases since 2020. Roughly $90 billion of states’ Covid aid remains unallocated as of November, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

But some states say they‘ve used the money on more immediate Covid-related expenses and other priorities.

California committed $26 billion in federal stimulus before it had guidance on using the aid to put toward its loan, officials said.

“California has no ARP money lying around in a bank account,” said H.D. Palmer, a finance department spokesperson for California, which owes half the $40 billion in U.S. states’ unemployment loans. The state has allocated some of the rescue aid for programs like expanding broadband and seeding $500 college savings accounts for millions of low-income students.

California could take more than a decade to erase its debt, according to a Feb. 15 legislative analysis that said federal payroll taxes are almost certain to rise as a penalty, to $189 per employee in 2031 from $21 in 2023. Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing an initial $3 billion pay-down over two years from the general fund.

Seeking Waivers

Payroll taxes feed the state-run safety-net insurance trust funds that give the newly jobless a temporary income. The accounts get a boost from federal levies, but outstanding loans -- such as those taken by states during Covid -- can reduce the U.S. share.

Just before the pandemic, jobless trust funds in 22 states didn’t have enough money on hand to meet minimum solvency, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That left them in poor shape to weather, on their own, national unemployment that soared to a record 14.7% in April 2020.

In New York, whose $9.3 billion loan is the second-highest after California’s, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli suggested the federal government could “waive portions of outstanding loans for states that were hardest hit by Covid-19” and unemployment claims, according to a September analysis.

Then in December, New York joined Illinois and six other states in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asking to reinstate an interest waiver that had expired in 2021.

“Taxpayers should not be on the hook for interest just because the pandemic is lasting longer than projected,” Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, whose state owes $4.5 billion and took the lead on the letter, said in a statement. “States are wrestling with how best to replenish their Covid-depleted unemployment funds and they should not have to do that with the meter running.”

A U.S. Treasury spokesperson said the department had received the letter, and any waiver would require an act of Congress. Since the letter was sent, interest has climbed 66%, to $327.8 million.

Read more: Illinois Congressman Seeks Unemployment Loan Interest Waiver

Business Costs

Some businesses and lawmakers are pushing back on states’ decisions not to pay back the loans. During Covid, the U.S. has fronted at least $52.2 billion, or 30% more than during the 2008 recession, to 22 states.

“Somebody is going to pay back this debt and it’s either using the federal dollars that have been given to you or it’s on the backs of your businesses and employees,” said Ohio State Representative Mark Frazier, a sponsor of state legislation signed in June by Governor Mike DeWine to pay off $1.4 billion with that aid.

In New Jersey, state Senator Declan O’Scanlon, the Republican budget officer, said it was “unconscionable that New Jersey, one of the states hit hardest by the pandemic, is pushing these costs on businesses, particularly as there is a smaller business base than pre-pandemic,” he said.

To help replenish its unemployment fund, New Jersey is raising roughly $1 billion in higher payroll levies over three years. Atop that, it owes $464.2 million on its federal unemployment advances. The governor’s office said it would defer comment on the matter until Governor Phil Murphy’s budget address next month.

Already, though, state Senate Majority Leader Lou Greenwald, a fellow Democrat, is sponsoring legislation to compel New Jersey to use the Covid stimulus toward unemployment and cap payroll-tax increases.

Thirteen states have paid off their federal loans, including Texas, which used American Rescue Plan money to pay off $5.9 billion in jobless loans and add more than $1 billion to its unemployment fund. The step allowed it to bypass borrowing -- it had issued $2 billion in debt to pay off Great Recession federal advances -- and avoid automatic federal payroll-tax increases. All it owes is $19.7 million in interest.

“Texas employers will be protected form harsh unemployment insurance taxes this coming year and can instead invest in creating more jobs and better economic opportunities,” Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.