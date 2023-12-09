(Bloomberg) -- Flood watches have been posted for New York City and the Northeast as a wet and wild storm threatens to dump heavy rain on major cities and snow inland as it moves up the East Coast.

New York, Washington and areas along Interstate 95 could get between 2 to 3 inches (5 to 8 centimeters) of rain from the storm that sweeps out of the south and through interior parts of the Mid Atlantic and New England Sunday into Monday, said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center.

The worst of the rain in Manhattan will be Sunday night into early Monday. “Everyone is going to get a good dousing,” Hurley said by telephone. “It’s pretty impressive.”

Flooding is a risk for New York, Washington and Boston given saturated soils and high levels of pavement in urban areas. Flood watches are posted generally from Virginia north to Maine. The storms can also cause air traffic delays and make driving difficult by lowering visibility on highways.

The storm’s core will take an inland track from Kentucky and West Virginia up through interior Massachusetts and New England, which will mean rain for the cities and coastal areas. “That is why it’s an all-rainer except for maybe the very end,” Hurley said.

Temperatures in New York should hit 60F (15.5C) on Sunday before dropping as the system moves through, the National Weather Service said. The chill at the back end may mean the storm ends as a snow event in parts of West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and New York, as well as northern and interior parts of New England.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.