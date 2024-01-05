(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump and his company should be ordered to pay $370 million, up from $250 million, for inflating the value of his assets in financial documents for more than a decade, New York’s attorney general told a judge.

The $120 million increase was included in a post-trial brief Friday by the state’s top law enforcement officer, Letitia James, who sued Trump and The Trump Organization over the alleged fraud in 2022. The filing is a preview of the state’s closing arguments, which will be presented Jan. 11.

James previously said the $250 million she was seeking in the case — the “illegal profit” Trump got by exaggerating his assets to get better terms on loans — was an estimate that could change based on evidence at trial.

Trump, who is expected to attend next week’s closings, is due to file his own post-trial brief later Friday. The state court proceedings have been on hiatus since Justice Arthur Engoron heard from the last witness on Dec. 13. He will issue a verdict without a jury.

The judge already held Trump liable for fraud before the trial started, resolving the biggest claim in James’s suit. The trial has focused on six remaining claims as well as penalties, including a possible ban on Trump serving as an officer of any New York-based company.

Engoron has frequently ruled for New York in the case. At the end of testimony, he denied Trump’s request for an immediate verdict in his favor, criticizing his defense and suggesting his star witness was motivated by money.

The case is New York v. Trump, 452564/2022, New York State Supreme Court, New York County (Manhattan).

