(Bloomberg) -- New York state and city officials are furiously working to come up with new rules to prevent New Yorkers from being able to carry firearms in public after the US Supreme Court rejected the state’s attempt to characterize Manhattan as a uniquely “sensitive place” where weapons should be restricted.

“It’s hard to find a place in New York that is not sensitive,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a CBS interview on Friday, one of more than a dozen television appearances by the governor, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other officials following the high court’s decision on Thursday.

Hochul said she wants to ensure that new legislation protects business owners who wants to keep concealed weapons off their property. One possibility she floated in an interview on NY1 would be to institute a default “presumption” that concealed-carry weapons aren’t permitted inside private businesses unless the owner specifically states otherwise, via a sign at the entryway, for example.

“I want to reassure New Yorkers we’ll act legislatively,” the governor said, echoing Adams’s comment on Thursday that he will not allow New York City to become the “Wild West.”

While the high court ruling left it to states and localities to define what qualifies as a sensitive place, such as schools or houses of worship, it was clear what was not one: Manhattan.

“Put simply,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the majority opinion, “there is no historical basis for New York to effectively declare the island of Manhattan a ‘sensitive place’ simply because it is crowded and protected generally by the New York City Police Department.”

Such a definition “would in effect exempt cities from the Second Amendment,” the court said.

Wiggle Room

The decision left “pretty much open” what can constitute a sensitive place, said Jonathan Lowy, chief counsel of Brady, the national gun reform advocacy organization.

“The court said basically that Manhattan in total cannot constitute a sensitive place, but beside that it did not leave that much instruction, so there’s a lot of room for the city to talk about and identify sensitive places.”

Lowy said states and localities will have to put forth iron-clad definitions of those places, given that opposing lobbying groups are ready to file a challenge in federal courts on constitutional grounds and that the outcome of those cases would then shape further precedents.

He said there are a few guiding principles that may determine a sensitive place. However, he noted that other laws, such as those that limit the activity of sex offenders, already use definitions of sensitive places, such as schools. New York is likely to consider houses of worship, mass transit, movie theaters, Broadway, stadiums, polling sites and other crowded places as sensitive, he said.

“This is New York City, not Dodge City,” Adams said on MSNBC on Friday. “We had over 350,000 people in Times Square on Monday. Can you imagine if just a third of them were carrying a weapons and got into a dispute?”

The majority said the dissenting justices were wrong to point to the high rate of gun ownership and violent crime in the US as reasons to restrict firearms, saying those facts instead justified expanding ownership.

“It is true that people sometimes congregate in ‘sensitive places,’ and it is likewise true that law enforcement professionals are usually presumptively available in those locations,” Thomas wrote. “But expanding the category of ‘sensitive places’ simply to all places of public congregation that are not isolated from law enforcement defines the category of ‘sensitive places’ far too broadly.”’

‘Modern Problems’

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in his dissent that the majority fails to acknowledge that many places in modern cities are sensitive places even though the Founders may not have envisioned they would ever exist.

“So where does that leave the many locations in a modern city with no obvious 18th- or 19th-century analogue?” Breyer wrote. “What about subways, nightclubs, movie theaters, and sports stadiums? The Court does not say.”

As such, according to Breyer, looking to history to determine sensitive places in the future will become increasingly difficult. “Laws addressing repeating crossbows, launcegays, dirks, dagges, skeines, stilladers, and other ancient weapons will be of little help to courts confronting modern problems.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs New York City’s subway, bus and commuter rail network, said it’s started drafting rules to keep weapons off of what it specifically referred to as a sensitive place.

“Protecting our employees and customers is MTA’s highest priority and the presence of guns within a sensitive place like New York’s transit system is an unacceptable risk,” Paige Graves, general counsel to the MTA, said in a statement Thursday.

The Supreme Court’s ruling comes as New York City’s subway system -- where weekday ridership of about 3.5 million is the most in the U.S. -- has been rocked by shootings and high-profile attacks this year. A man injured 23 people in April when he opened fire in a subway car heading from Brooklyn to Manhattan during the morning rush hour.

Asked whether civilians carrying guns in areas like the subway may actually help to increase safety, Adams said, “in theory that is a good -- in reality, that is a disaster.” Using the example of the recent subway shooting, Adams said that had other individuals in the train car opened fire, “who would have known who to shoot and who not to shoot?”

