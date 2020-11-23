New York Opens Overflow Ward on Staten Island With Covid Soaring

(Bloomberg) -- Coronavirus hospitalizations are rapidly rising in New York, already straining capacity on Staten Island, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

Of the more than 191,000 tests reported Sunday, 5,906, 3.08% were positive, according to state data. There were 2,724 new hospitalizations and 33 virus-related deaths.

“It’s a dangerous situation,” Cuomo told reporters.

Daily Covid hospitalizations went to 2,700, a 122% increase from about 1,200 three weeks ago, he said. At that rate, the state will be at 6,000 daily hospitalizations in the next three weeks, he said.

The state will re-open an emergency surge facility for Covid-19 patients at South Beach on Staten Island, he said.

“Hospitalization is a nice way of saying ‘more people die,’” he said.

Coronavirus cases statewide topped 600,000 since the start of the pandemic, having added 100,000 since late October. New York has had more than 5,000 new cases daily for the past seven days.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the state is increasing restrictions for several parts of the state including Staten Island, Manhattan, Erie County, Long Island and the Finger Lakes.

“This is a toxic cocktail of dynamics and facts,” Cuomo said.

