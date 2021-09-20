(Bloomberg) -- New York plans to build two new major electricity transmission lines to help the state meet its ambitious climate goals, which include getting 70% of its power from renewable sources by the end of the decade.

One line will run 174 miles (280 kilometers) from upstate New York’s Delaware County to Queens and will be built by the New York Power Authority, Invenergy LLC and EnergyRe LLC. Another will stretch 339 miles from Quebec to Queens and will be built by Hydro-Québec and Transmission Developers Inc., which is backed by Blackstone, according to a statement on Monday.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the projects during the Climate Week NYC event, which is happening ahead of the U.N. climate conference. The new transmission lines will supply New York City with electricity produced by wind, solar and hydropower projects as both New York state and the U.S. have set aggressive goals to cut back on planet-warming fossil fuels and transition to cleaner energy sources.

“Time’s slipping fast. If we’re going to save the planet, let’s save the planet now,” Hochul said at the event.

The lines will move enough power for over 2.5 million homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 77 million metric tons over the next 15 years, which is equivalent to taking a million cars off the road, according to the statement. Both lines will be buried, making them more resilient to storms. Construction is expected to begin in 2025 for the line from Quebec and in 2027 for the line from Delaware County, pending regulatory approval.

Hochul also said the state wants to build at least 10 gigawatts of distributed solar power by 2030, expanding on the previous target of six gigawatts by 2025.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.