(Bloomberg) -- A group of voters and candidates for office in New York sued President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy seeking an order requiring that the U.S. Postal Service receive adequate money and staffing to ensure absentee and mail-in ballots are counted equally with in-person ballots.

“While President Trump himself is holding up necessary funding for the Post Office, a flurry of steps taken by DeJoy all but guarantee that thousands upon thousands (if not millions) of ballots will simply not reach their destinations on time, will likely lack postmarks that are required by state law, and that the volume of election mail that is coming may be delayed for weeks,” the plaintiffs said in a complaint filed Monday in Manhattan federal court.

The suit seeks an order ensuring that the post office is adequately funded to fulfill its function and blocking the administration from taking steps that violate the plaintiffs’ rights.

