(Bloomberg) -- The New York Post’s Twitter feed and website were hacked on Thursday morning, a spokesperson confirmed.

The incident is currently being investigated. Tweets on the paper’s account linked to pages on its website with offensive headlines including calling for the assassination of some US leaders, as well as racist and misogynistic content.

The tweets and stories were quickly taken down by the news outlet. Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. owns the New York Post.

