(Bloomberg) -- New York state suspended the liquor license of a Long Island country club after it hosted a “superspreader” wedding last month resulting in more than 30 coronavirus cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

The North Fork Country Club in Suffolk County held a wedding on Oct. 17 with 113 guests, violating the state’s 50-person limit on non-essential gatherings, according to a county health department investigation. At least 34 individuals tested positive as a result of the event.

Almost 160 people were potentially exposed and required to quarantine, and area schools had to temporarily suspend in-person learning, according to a statement from Cuomo’s office.

“Hosting one of these events after all New York has been through is obnoxious and irresponsible - not to mention illegal,”Cuomo said in a news release.

The New York State Liquor Authority on Nov. 6 charged the country club with multiple counts of failure to comply with the state’s Covid-19 restrictions, and issued a summary suspension of the venue’s liquor license. The venue is prohibited from serving alcohol while the disciplinary violations are dealt with, according to the release.

