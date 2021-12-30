New York Reports 13,422 New Virus Cases, New Daily High

(Bloomberg) -- New York reported a new daily high of 13,422 cases of Covid-19.

Of the nearly 155,000 tests conducted statewide on Tuesday, 8.66% were positive, including hot spot areas. There were 7,892 hospitalizations and 144 fatalities.

“We’re still not seeing the testing volume that we did have,” Cuomo said. “So we’re getting a smaller subset of the people who are testing.”

The state has not found the U.K. strain, Cuomo said. More than 200,000 New Yorkers have received the first dose of the vaccine.

