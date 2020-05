New York Reports 84 New Virus Deaths, Lowest Since March 24

New York reported 84 new deaths related to the coronavirus, the lowest figure since March 24, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing held at his home in the state’s executive mansion on Saturday.

Hospitalizations continued to fall.

“The news is good news,” he said. “It’s a sign that we’re making real progress.”

