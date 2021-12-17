(Bloomberg) -- New York state is experiencing a dramatic spike in Covid-19 cases.

The state reported 21,027 new cases Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced, surpassing the previous record of 19,942 set in January. Of the roughly 263,500 people tested, 7.98% were positive for the virus.

The rapid rise comes in lockstep with the emergence of the omicron variant, which has appeared to spread easier than previous versions of the virus. In New York City, businesses are asking workers to stay home and classrooms are shutting down as many begin to rethink holiday plans. A top medical adviser to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio cautioned residents on Thursday that the positivity rate had doubled in three days, a pace he said the city hadn’t seen before.

The amount of testing can sometimes skew case numbers, however that doesn’t appear to be the case in this instance. There were fewer tests conducted in the data reported Friday than in January 2021 when the previous case record was hit.

While daily cases quickly escalated to a record in New York, hospitalizations and deaths are not rising commensurately.

Patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in New York are at about 3,800. While that’s more than double what they were in early November, it’s far short of the nearly 19,000 patients that were hospitalized in April 2020.

Deaths tell a similar story. The number of deaths have increased in recent weeks but in the beginning of 2021 daily fatalities were consistently above 100, a total that has not been topped since February. In April 2020, New York deaths caused by the virus in a single day peaked near 800.

