(Bloomberg) -- New York Democratic Representative Kathleen Rice said she wouldn’t run for re-election after nearly eight years in office.

Rice, 57, who represents parts of Long Island and was a former District Attorney in Nassau, didn’t say what she planned to do next. She joins dozens of her colleagues that are retiring or running for other public office ahead of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections.

“I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we must give all we have and then know when it is time for others to serve,” she said in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

A native New Yorker from an Irish-Catholic family of six brothers and three sisters, she was elected to Congress in 2015. There she focused on road safety, including bills that seek to establish national standards for drunken driving, as well as abortion rights, tougher gun laws, an overhaul of immigration laws and student loan debt.

She was the first Democratic lawmaker in Congress to call for the resignation of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in March 2021.

