(Bloomberg) -- Former Republican Representative Claudia Tenney beat Democrat Anthony Brindisi to reclaim her upstate New York seat, the Associated Press reported, citing a New York judge’s ruling.

Tenney’s victory further erodes the Democratic majority to 221-212 in the House of Representatives. That’s down from a 232-197 majority going into the election.

Tenney, who was ousted by Brindisi in 2018, prevailed after a judge reviewed disputed ballots in the district, which stretches from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border. She campaigned on her ties to former President Donald Trump.

