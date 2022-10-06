(Bloomberg) -- New York Road Runners, the organizer of the TCS New York City Marathon, has named former ESPN and NBC Sports Ventures executive Rob Simmelkjaer to its top post.

Simmelkjaer, 51, will replace interim Chief Executive Officer Kerin Hempel, who took over after Michael Capiraso was ousted in 2020 amid allegations by current and former employees of racism and sexism at the organization. Hempel guided NYRR through the challenges of the pandemic, including the cancellation of the 2020 marathon and dozens of other cash-generating races.

“We are excited for Rob to lead our organization through its next phase of performance, growth and impact,” NYRR Chairman George Hirsch said in a statement Thursday. “He brings sports leadership experience, a record of driving strategic transformation, and a commitment to our mission of helping and inspiring people through running.”

During his nine-year career at Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN, Simmelkjaer served as vice president of international development; vice president and assistant to the president; and director of National Basketball Association programming. At Comcast Corp.’s NBC Sports Ventures, he served as senior vice president and led new-business development. He also appeared on camera, anchoring MSNBC’s coverage of the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

In 2020, Simmelkjaer was appointed by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to serve in a volunteer role as chairman of the Connecticut Lottery. Last year, the NAACP named him one of Connecticut’s 100 most-influential African-Americans.

The New York City Marathon, the world’s largest, will return to its full capacity of 50,000 runners next month for the first time in three years. Last year’s field of runners was cut in half for Covid safety protocols. Simmelkjaer is himself a runner, having completed the 26.2-mile (42 kilometer) race twice.

