New York’s Delgado Wins Second Term in House; Democratic Hold

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Representative Antonio Delgado won a second term in the U.S. House, defeating Republican Kyle Van De Water, Associated Press projected.

Delgado was seen as vulnerable as President Donald Trump won New York’s 19th Congressional District in 2016 and Republicans held the seat for eight years before Delgado was elected.

