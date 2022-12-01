(Bloomberg) -- New York state’s financial regulator has proposed rules that would allow it to charge cryptocurrency companies it oversees for the costs related to supervising them.

The New York State Department of Financial Services said Thursday that it was seeking public comment on proposed changes that would allow for the charges and help the agency “continue adding top talent to its virtual currency regulatory team.”

Existing rules already allow the agency to assess other, non-crypto financial institutions in the state for such expenses. The agency identified itself in a statement detailing the rules as the only entity in the world with a “robust, prudential regulatory framework specifically for virtual currency companies.”

“The ability to collect supervisory costs will help the department continue protecting consumers and ensuring the safety and soundness of this industry,” Superintendent Adrienne Harris said in the statement.

Regulators around the world are grappling with how best to oversee firms that offer digital asset services to consumers and institutions, questions brought even more urgently to the fore by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.

On Thursday, the day after Bankman-Fried told attendees at the New York Times DealBook Summit that he had spent “hundreds, even thousands, of hours meeting with regulators,” Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman Rostin Behnam testified at a congressional oversight hearing dedicated to the FTX collapse. The CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission are locked in a debate over which agency should oversee crypto exchanges.

