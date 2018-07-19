New York's Global Warming Suit Against Oil Companies Thrown Out

(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. judge threw out New York’s suit seeking to hold five of the world’s biggest oil companies financially responsible for causing climate change.

U.S. District Judge John Keenan in New York dismissed the city’s claims againstExxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and ConocoPhillips.

"Global warming and solutions thereto must be addressed by the two otherbranches of government," not the judiciary, Keenan wrote in an opinion Thursday.

City Climate Change Suits Against Big Oil Tossed by Judge

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Peter Blumberg at pblumberg1@bloomberg.net;Elizabeth Wollman at ewollman@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.